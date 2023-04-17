We are Local
Gov. Jim Pillen extends statewide burn ban

(Briant Boisvert / US Air Force / MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The statewide burn ban has been extended due to weather conditions.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Jim Pillen announced he’s extending the statewide burn ban through midnight, April 23.

The extended suspension of the authority of local fire chiefs to waive the open burning ban is in response to dry and windy conditions that pose a greater fire risk.

RELATED: Custer County fire burns thousands of acres

The governor’s office says Pillen will consult with fire and emergency officials to continually reassess the ban.

