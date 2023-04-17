We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason

FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, April. 12, 2023. Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 election is set to begin trial on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Delaware.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Nebraska State Trooper sentenced for child pornography
Omaha's newest science center and museum held it's grand opening Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Omaha’s Kiewit Luminarium officially opens
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested an Omaha Hy-Vee employee on three...
Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase
Dozens of trans rights supporters protested in Omaha at the Dodge Street overpass on Sunday,...
Trans rights supporters in Omaha protest against LB574, other legislation
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Omaha Police looking for more information on shooting at party
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, Edward Koren, a longtime New Yorker magazine...
Longtime New Yorker cartoonist Edward Koren dies