Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: The forecast turns stormy Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Emily's Monday night forecast update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool and windy weekend we are warming up! Highs made the climb to the 60s Monday and will hit the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. The sunshine won’t continue all week... we’ll be turning our attention to increasing storm chances beginning Tuesday night.

We’ll stay mostly sunny and breezy through Tuesday afternoon with a high of 75 for the Metro. Clouds build by the late afternoon ahead of storm chances. The severe weather threat Tuesday is minimal with a chance for a strong storm or two after 9 PM. Up to 1″ hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out for the highlighted areas, including the Metro, through about 2 AM.

Tuesday severe risk
Tuesday severe risk(wowt)

Storms clear by Wednesday morning and we’ll warm to a high of 78. Wednesday is our next 6 First Alert Weather Day with a higher threat for severe storms brining large hail and strong winds near the Metro and points to the SE.

Wednesday severe risk
Wednesday severe risk(wowt)

Chances pick up between 5-7PM as a line of storms develops. Right now, this looks to form just SE of the Metro. The highest severe risk will be through 10PM but we will plan to see storm chances and continued showers overnight through early Thursday morning.

7 PM Wednesday
7 PM Wednesday(wowt)
Wednesday 10PM
Wednesday 10PM(wowt)
Thursday 3AM
Thursday 3AM(wowt)

Cooler air builds in behind this with a drop to the low 60s Thursday and 40s here Friday and Saturday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

