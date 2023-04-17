Emergency crews respond to reported explosion at Green Plains Ethanol

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Details are still limited regarding an incident Monday afternoon at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River.

Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund told Local4 that just before 2:45 p.m., a 911 came into the dispatch center of an explosion at the facility.

Rosenlund said Wood River Fire and EMS along with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. He deferred all questions to the sheriff’s office, who were still on the scene around 3:30 p.m. when our reporter arrived on scene.

At this time, we’re waiting to learn of any injuries related to this incident.

Local4 has reached out the the sheriff’s office, Wood River Fire along with Green Plains for comment.

This is the same facility where a fire was called out on Friday in a grain leg.

