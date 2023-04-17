Douglas County Sheriff’s Office adds female commander

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office added another female commander to its staff Monday.

Sheriff Deputy Karmin Stern is now Sgt. Karmin Stern. The new sergeant will grow the department’s role in working with the county’s juvenile offenders.

“I think it’s important to have women in command because we bring a lot of different skills to the table. I think our communication skills and the way we think and process things are different.”

Sgt. Karmin Stern will command the new Douglas County Justice Center, serving two roles - being responsible for the safety of judges and all who come to the expanded courthouse, and to lead investigations of juveniles in the system.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson wants to expand the sheriff’s office into the Douglas County juvenile justice center.

“Sgt. Stern is up for the task,” Hanson said. “She is an expert in juvenile issues both with her current assignment and also her past experience.”

At one time, Sgt. Stern was a youth worker at Uta Halee, a residential treatment facility for young women. Sgt. Stern is closing in on 19 years in the sheriff’s department. She learned that today’s young people face different pressures.

“I think I view the kids, especially in the youth center, completely differently than a lot of people do because I have seen what they’re up against at home,” Stern said. “Some of them, the pressures they have, mental health issues, the substance abuse issues.”

Sgt. Stern believes working in the new facility will be easier and will better serve young offenders.

“It will be nice to have everyone in one building, so all of the key players - probation is close, courts will be there, the attorney is there, their attorneys, Omaha Police, we’re all in one building.”

Sheriff Hanson says Sgt. Stern is more than qualified for this promotion and the sergeant will be in a position to help address the challenges facing youth.

“I think it shows a clear commitment in the sheriff’s office, not only to selecting the best most qualified candidates but is also great to grow our diversity.”

Sgt. Stern says she doesn’t feel any added pressure being a woman in a command position. She tells us she puts enough pressure on herself, but working with troubled youth was not in her original plans.

“Even when I worked at Uta Halee, it was never in my plan. I actually was going to school to be a physical therapist when I started college. I feel like God is leading me in this direction.”

Sgt. Stern is the fourth female Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy to be promoted to a command position. There are also three civilian females in command or manager positions.

