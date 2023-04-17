Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A county prosecutor has filed criminal charges against a man who allegedly shot a teen twice while he was trying to pick up his siblings at the wrong address.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice while attempting to pick up his younger siblings at the wrong residential address.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Monday afternoon that his office has filed criminal charges against 84-year-old Andrew Lester in the shooting of Yarl. Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Thompson stated the firearm used was a .32 revolver.

The prosecutor added the maximum punishment for the assault charge is life in prison, and the range of punishment for armed criminal action is between 3-15 years.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department handed over the case file to the prosecutor’s office earlier in the day.

An arrest warrant has been issued, and a bond has been set at $200,000. Lester had not been arrested as of 5 p.m.

Protestors gathered to speak out for justice for Yarl who was hospitalized for the severe gunshot injuries in the head.

Yarl’s father told KCTV5 that his son was taken home and even able to walk some in the hospital parking lot.

His family has started a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs and fees.

Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address attempting to pick up his siblings (kctv)

According to his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, around 10 p.m., Thursday evening, Yarl was heading to pick up his siblings and arrived at the wrong address.

The Kansas City police department stated the incident took place in the 1100 block of NE 115th Street just after 9:50 p.m.

The correct address Yarl was attempting to go to was a block away. According to Spoonmore, the homeowner opened his door and then opened fire on Yarl and shot him twice.

Yarl was able to get up and run to get help. He attempted to ask for help from three neighboring residential homes until someone was able to get help for him.

Police said on Sunday they held the suspect for 24 hours and did not charge him and added that they needed a statement from the victim.

Hundreds gather in the Northland to support teen shot on Thursday night

Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves held a press conference Sunday afternoon along with Mayor Quinton Lucas, stating that detectives are committed to making a thorough investigation of the case.

“As a parent, I certainly feel for the mother of the victim and others in the family. My heart goes out to them,” Lucas said at the press conference.

On Spoonmore’s Instagram page, she has posted many of Yarl’s accomplishments and fond photos of him, with the text stating “tell his story so they won’t change his character.”

Yarl is a section leader in his school’s marching band and is said to be a top-base clarinet player in the state of Missouri. Spoonmore listed several activities that Yarl is a part of, including being a member of the Technology Student Association, Science Olympia team and Competition Jazz Band. Yarl recently earned the Missouri All-State Band recognition with an honorable mention.

At Sunday’s press conference, Lucas acknowledged the racial aspects of this case.

“This is not something that has been dismissed, marginalized, diminished in any way. This is something that is getting the full attention of the Kansas City Police Department,” he said.

Lee Merritt, a nationally recognized civil rights activist lawyer, widely known for representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, has taken the case. Another well-known journalist and activist assisting with the case is Shaun King, who has shared this story on his social media platform.

Since Yarl’s story has received national attention, many leaders, activists and celebrities have flooded social media with their support.

Vice President Kamala Harris offered her support for Yarl, as the incident has garnered national attention.

Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tweeted of the need to work for legislation and the heart to change to prevent these tragedies.

Celebrities such as Halle Berry and Kerry Washington pleaded with the public to call the Clay County prosecutor, Zachary Thompson, and demand an immediate arrest.

Jennifer Hudson also tweeted that she is heartbroken for the 16-year-old and his family, and praying for a speedy recovery.

