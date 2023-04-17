Art + Soup fundraiser supports nurses in Omaha and Council Bluffs shelters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at the Omaha Design Center to support nurses in shelters and domestic violence homes across Omaha and Council Bluffs.

They also got to taste test soup donated by 20 restaurants and shop art from 35 artists.

The 26th annual Art + Soup event supports medical care for those who may have a hard time getting it.

“Part of the reason we’re raising this money is because we’ve got to keep adding nurses in,” said Carole Patrick, the chief philanthropy officer of the Visiting Nurses Association. “There is the need.”

The Visiting Nurses Association supports four nurses who provide care for shelters such as the Open Door Mission, the Siena Francis House and the Stephen Center.

Patrick says this one event pays for about two-thirds of the funds needed to keep the nurses working across the shelters. They hope to add another in rotation soon.

Diana Reinsch has been part of the VNA for more than 30 years but this is her first helping homeless and domestic violence shelters.

“This has been actually my most favorite, being in the shelters, taking care of people,” said Reinsch. “It was definitely a calling for me.”

She gives free medical care, helps people apply for insurance, and educates them.

“To better people’s health is geared towards that, trying to be on a more preventative note.”

And why soup?

“There’s a symbolic sense to that of the old-time soup kitchens that used to exist for the shelters,” said Patrick.

Similar to how this VNA program exists for shelters too.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.