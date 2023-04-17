Annual snow-fighting conference educates public works employees in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although winter is behind us, Omaha’s Public Works Department, along with thousands of others, are already preparing for next year’s cold season.

For the first time since 2010, the North American Snow Conference, hosted by the American Public Works Association (APWA) made it’s way back to Omaha, planting at the CHI Health Center convention space downtown.

Right now, the convention center is filled with heavy-duty snow-fighting equipment.

“The crews that commit themselves to the communities, they want to see the newest and the best and the greatest and this is the place to be,” says Gary Losier, the President-elect of the APWA.

More than 2,500 public works employees from around the U.S. and even some from around the world are drawn to the conference. Losier says they all have the same goal:

“They want to know exactly what they can do to make their craft better, is there gear out there they haven’t seen before? They want to know exactly what it is that they can do to ensure that people get to work in the morning in the wintertime.”

And it’s not just about the giant, expensive equipment either.

“We offer education sessions, we have over 50 workshops on snow and ice removal and planning and management for snow operators and snow fighters,” says APWA CEO Scott Grayson.

“Seeing the state of the technology, state of the art practices, and learning from people who do the same jobs that we do in other parts of the country, and other parts of the world, there’s so much relevant experience that we gain from coming to a show like this,” says Austin Rowser with the City of Omaha’s Public Works department.

Rowser says his team is always looking to learn something new at the conferences, especially when it comes to the city’s snow plows.

“What’s the one little piece of equipment or the one little attachment that we don’t have that maybe we should look at buying in our future truck purchases?” Rowser adds.

He says the experience for his team is extremely valuable, and they want the community members to know they want to provide the best services for the city.

“What I think is most important for people to know, especially from our public works standpoint you know we’re out, we’re learning from other people, we’re learning about states of the practice, we hear a lot from people, ‘you should talk to people in this part of the country and that part of the country,’ and we do that all the time, and that’s what we have here, is just a great gathering of professionals that do what we do from all over the world.”

The conference runs at the CHI Health Center until Wednesday.

The APWA Nebraska chapter will give attendees two technical tours, one at the Papillion Public Works complex and the Council Bluffs Public Works operations facility.

