6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Wednesday evening and overnight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong and severe storms in the evening and overnight. There could be multiple rounds of storms bringing downpours and beneficial rain to the area too.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Large hail and strong wind gusts look to be the primary severe issues with the strongest storms. As of Monday morning the tornado threat looks to stay mostly to our south.

Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)
Wednesday Severe
Wednesday Severe(WOWT)

It is possible that the few storms that try to develop Tuesday overnight and linger into Wednesday morning could impact where the Wednesday night storms develop. That’s the Weather Wild Card we’ll be watching as this week evolves. That could push the threat for storms farther south and greatly reduce our severe potential.

Weather Wild Card
Weather Wild Card(WOWT)

