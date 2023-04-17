6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Wednesday evening and overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong and severe storms in the evening and overnight. There could be multiple rounds of storms bringing downpours and beneficial rain to the area too.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Large hail and strong wind gusts look to be the primary severe issues with the strongest storms. As of Monday morning the tornado threat looks to stay mostly to our south.

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Wednesday Severe (WOWT)

It is possible that the few storms that try to develop Tuesday overnight and linger into Wednesday morning could impact where the Wednesday night storms develop. That’s the Weather Wild Card we’ll be watching as this week evolves. That could push the threat for storms farther south and greatly reduce our severe potential.

Weather Wild Card (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.