6 First Alert Storm Week: How you can help verify severe weather reports

National Weather Service in Valley relies on Omaha-metro residents to help track storms
Severe weather warnings are vital to your safety. When they're issued -- seconds count.
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week, the 6 First Alert Weather team storm week is focusing on helping you be prepared for severe weather.

To help you understand the process, the National Weather Service walked our 6 News meteorologist through how they trigger a warning for severe weather — and how you can help.

It’s a fact of life living in our area: Thunderstorms occasionally move through, and some reach the point of threatening our safety or our property.

Staying aware in these situations is vitally important.

Meteorologists at NWS in Valley track conditions as they develop, ready to issue warnings for severe thunderstorms in the region when necessary.

“We’re looking at the structure of the storm. We’re looking at the environment that the storm is in. We take that into account, as well as the structure, how it’s evolving,” said Brian Smith, who heads Omaha warning coordination at NWS.

Though they are using their training and knowledge to track the situation, they are also looking for the public’s help, too.

“Oh, it is very important! When we issue a warning, the warning forecaster is right away waiting for feedback wanting to know what is happening with that storm: Is it producing severe weather?” Smith said.

The decision to issue or cancel warnings has become easier with communication tools like Facebook and Twitter.

“We’ve been getting a lot of reports now with social media; and the beauty of that is that we get photographs of the actual event taking place,” Smith said.

It’s a collective effort to make sure that people stay safe when mother nature threatens.

More information on the best ways to submit storm reports to the national weather service can be found on our website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

