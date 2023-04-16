Trans rights supporters in Omaha protest against LB574, other legislation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, trans rights supporters protested on Dodge Street.

Legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors has passed two of three rounds in the Nebraska Legislature.

Drivers heading under the Dodge Street overpass Sunday afternoon saw about 40 trans rights supporters protesting LB574, 575, and 371. Those are bills that take aim at transgender youth and drag performances.

Last week, LB574, which would ban gender-affirming care for youth, advanced to the final round in the legislature.

One of the organizers of the protest hopes the senators are listening.

“Even though the vote was discouraging and even though LB574 is advancing to a third round of debate, it’s just important to let everybody know, especially legislators that are for the bill, that Nebraskans don’t support it,” said co-organizer June Coleman. “We support the trans community. We’re going to continue to show up, fight for our rights.”

The third round for LB574 has yet to be scheduled.

