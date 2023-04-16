Street Scholars delivers message about realities of gang violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a darkened room, the images played on a video screen. Friends, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, all lost to violence in Omaha. The meeting room at the Malcolm X Visitors Center was full, but only the music track could be heard.

And then the light came, as former gang members and others whose lives were forever changed by their losses, delivered what the founders of the event hope will change the future: messages of hurt, and the possibilities of healing.

“Right now I’m fighting for my nephews to make it so they don’t become the statistics that this violence puts them as,” one of the early presenters said.

The panelists answered questions and delivered frank messages to the estimated 200 in attendance for the first Street Scholars gang education seminar.

“I was gang banging at the time, on the streets shooting, fighting, and I had this fear,” Street Scholars co-founder Chrome Louis said.

Chrome, Malcolm X Visitors Center president Leo Lewis II and Qasim Shabazz of the Black Agenda Alliance came up with the idea for the Street Scholars program.

“We gotta be willing to deal with it at its root,” Shabazz said. “So we had a panel to discuss the grief, we had a panel to discuss the roots, and we had a panel to discuss the solutions.”

The speakers were varied in their background, some former gang members, others affected by gang-related crime.

“We want to take away the thrill of the guns, we want to take away the thrill of the gangs,” one panelist said. “So what do we put in their hands? When you have a baby in the house, and the baby picks up something they’re not supposed to have, you take that out their hands and you put in something they are supposed to have, so as a community, we can’t just continue to preach to our children and tell them what not to do, we’ve gotta show them what to do.”

“I went through all that, I don’t glorify that, I survived that,” another panelist said. “That’s why I’m here today because of all the (stuff) I went through, all the missions, all the shot up cars, all the people knocking on the door, all the type of stuff I went through, it made me who I am today. And I got a message for everybody else, though, (you) ain’t gotta go through that, bro, nobody gotta.”

“I feel like everybody should feel obligated to make changes,” Shabazz said. “No matter whether you’re black, white, Mexican, it don’t matter, everybody should always be willing to - or should feel obligated to - help make it easier for everybody so that we can all win in the end.”

