Omaha’s 42nd annual Corporate Cup raises more than $170,000 for American Lung Association

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday wasn’t a picture-perfect day to go for a run, but thousands of Omaha residents didn’t let the cold weather stop them.

Sunday marked the 42nd annual Corporate Cup race. The 5k and 10k race event was held in Aksarben in the morning.

It’s hosted by the American Lung Association as they continue to raise awareness and funds to help fight lung disease and other lung-related illnesses.

Event organizers say it means the world to have so many show up, even on a cold, windy spring day.

”Everyone here is personally - we’re all affected by lung disease, we need air to breathe and when you can’t breathe nothing else matters,” said Julia McCarville, the Executive Director of the Nebraska American Lung Association. “It means the world to us, and every single registrate helps us to continue our mission in this community as well as to continue to put on our life-saving services, so we’re so thankful.”

More than M 2,000 runners hit the streets Sunday morning, each of them making a donation to the Nebraska chapter of the American Lung Association to support their work.

The event raised over $170,000.

