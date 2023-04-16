David’s Morning Forecast - Very windy and chilly Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy and windy early this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s across the metro. Wind chills have been in the mid and even low 20s at times thanks to very gusty northwest winds. High winds will stick with us for most of the day, in fact wind could gust to nearly 50mph this afternoon. This will produce high to extreme fire danger once again for areas that did not see the beneficial rainfall on Friday.

Very strong winds today (WOWT)

Sun will be shining across most of the Nebraska, however the low clouds across the metro will be slow to move out, hanging on through at least the lunch hour. The clouds along with the strong northwest winds will make it tough to warm up, at least initially. Expect temperatures to be in the low 40s through most of the morning with wind chills in the 30s. As the sun returns this afternoon, temperatures should warm into the mid-50s for the metro. Clouds will take even longer to clear out for central Iowa, meaning chiller weather east of the Omaha metro.

Today's High Temperatures (WOWT)

Very chilly weather is expected overnight into Monday morning, as temperatures likely fall into the middle or even lower 30s. Sunny skies and lighter winds are in the forecast for Monday afternoon, bringing us some more pleasant weather. Temperatures should warm back into the middle 60s for the afternoon. That along with the lighter winds should make for a much nicer day to get outside.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

Temperatures warm to more Spring-like levels for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the low and middle 70s. However, another storm system will approach the area bringing a couple chances for showers and thunderstorms. The first chance arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with some scattered showers and possibly a few storms. That rain should move out early Wednesday, but additional thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday evening into the overnight, and a few stronger storms are not out of the question. Chilly air then moves back in for the end of the week, with highs in the 40s and 50s returning for a few days.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.