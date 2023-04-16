David’s Evening Forecast - Windy evening, sunny and warmer Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Very strong winds blast the area today bringing blowing dust, and high fire danger to parts of the area. Wind gusts hit 60mph in Norfolk, and topped out around 50mph in the Omaha metro. Winds will continue to gust to around 50mph through the early evening, but should back off after sunset, at least a little. Wind of 20 to 25mph are still expected for the overnight.

Highest Wind Gusts Sunday Afternoon (WOWT)

Temperatures did manage to warm into the mid-50s once the morning clouds finally moved out. Not bad, but certainly well below average for the middle of April. We will stay in the 50s through sunset, then drop back into the 40s. Pretty chilly for the overnight as low fall into the low 30s. A few spots may even see a light freeze.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Cold but clear Monday morning with the metro starting off around 33 or 34 degrees. Winds may be a bit breezy in the morning, but thankfully lighter winds are expected for the afternoon. The clear skies stick with us meaning lots of sunshine, and that will bring us a very nice warm-up. Temperatures are back into the mid-50s by the lunch hour, with highs around 67 degrees for Omaha. Lincoln and Beatrice could top out near 70 degrees.

High Temperatures Monday (WOWT)

More Spring-like weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs warm into the middle 70s. However, rain and storm chances also return. A few showers or storms are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, though the bulk of that activity may stay just north of the Omaha metro. Another round of showers and storms are expected to develop Wednesday evening into the overnight with some heavier downpours possible. Showers likely linger into Thursday morning. Drier but chiller Thursday afternoon as cooler air pushes in. Highs may drop back into the 40s and 50s for Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.