We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Wymore fire chief estimates half a million dollars in damage after tornado-like activity

The areas south and east of Wymore sustained damage due to tornado-like conditions on Friday.
The areas south and east of Wymore sustained damage due to tornado-like conditions on Friday.(Wymore Fire and Rescue)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Several households south and east of Wymore sustained nearly half a million dollars in damage after tornado-like activity on Friday.

Sirens were set off as a precaution in Wymore due to a potential tornado south of the town.

According to Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints, tornado-like activity was seen near Highway 8, south of Wymore, and on Plum Road, east of Wymore. Most of the damage was caused due to downburst winds, though several residents in the area claimed to have seen a funnel cloud.

Meints said at least two households were impacted, as well as two farmsteads. One farm lost a pull barn that contained several pieces of farm equipment, including a combine and a tractor. Meints said one house lost several outbuildings, with the other losing its roof.

Plum Road was blocked due to debris until responders were able to remove it.

In total, Meints estimates that the tornado-like conditions caused around half a million dollars in damage.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested an Omaha Hy-Vee employee on three...
Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase
Scattered showers overnight
Severe threat done for Omaha metro; showers move back in overnight
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Lancaster County homicide investigation leads to four arrests in Omaha
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Nebraska Legislature tries to move past LB574 filibuster
From left: Nebraska State Sens. Megan Hunt, Machaela Cavanaugh, and Julie Slama
Heated comments after Nebraska Legislature again advances bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Latest News

Cloudy, chilly and windy tonight
Omaha's newest science center and museum held it's grand opening Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Grand opening of Kiewit Luminarium
A house is considered a total loss after a fire
Investigators looking for cause of Omaha house fire
Omaha waste facility to charge for latex paint disposal starting in May