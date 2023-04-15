We are Local
Victim in fatal Saunders County crash identified

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VALPARAISO, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities released the name of the person who died in a single-vehicle crash in Saunders County on Friday.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Terel L. Johnson of Lincoln.

Authorities say sometime before 5:14 a.m. Friday, a Buick Rendezvous was three miles north of Valparaiso on Highway 79 between County Road E and County Road F when it hit a cow, left the road and struck a tree.

Johnson was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no known witnesses of the crash. The Sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact them at (402) 443-1000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

