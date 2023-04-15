Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 14
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fatal crash, a homicide update and a large brush fire.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 14.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Former Nebraska Football player dies in crash
A single-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, Nebraska left one person dead.
5. Woman arrested for DUI following Papillion crash
Police said she was going the wrong way down the road and crashed head-on with another vehicle.
4. Deadly car crash at 32nd & Hamilton in Omaha
The car dove through two yards and two sections of chain link fence before hitting the house.
3. Arrest made in homicide of missing Kearney man
Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a Kearney man’s murder whose body was found along an Omaha road.
2. Papillion brush fire 100% contained
A large amount of smoke from a brush fire could be seen drifting over the metro last weekend.
1. Police handle ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department
The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday afternoon.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Metal acts coming to Steelhouse
5. Science museum opening
4. Sam’s Club discount
3. Betty White’s former home demolished
2. Omaha concert lineup
1. Wizard of Oz theme park in North Carolina
