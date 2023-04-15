We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 14

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fatal crash, a homicide update and a large brush fire.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 14.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Former Nebraska Football player dies in crash

A single-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, Nebraska left one person dead.

5. Woman arrested for DUI following Papillion crash

Police said she was going the wrong way down the road and crashed head-on with another vehicle.

4. Deadly car crash at 32nd & Hamilton in Omaha

The car dove through two yards and two sections of chain link fence before hitting the house.

A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha

3. Arrest made in homicide of missing Kearney man

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a Kearney man’s murder whose body was found along an Omaha road.

2. Papillion brush fire 100% contained

A large amount of smoke from a brush fire could be seen drifting over the metro last weekend.

A brush fire in Papillion kept fire crews busy Saturday afternoon

1. Police handle ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department

The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday afternoon.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha Police resolve ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medical Center
2. Deadly motorcycle crash in west Omaha closes bridge over West Dodge Road
3. Woman arrested following Papillion DUI crash
4. Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
5. Steelhouse Omaha announces several acts ahead of opening day
6. Omaha correctional center inmate dies

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Metal acts coming to Steelhouse

5. Science museum opening

4. Sam’s Club discount

3. Betty White’s former home demolished

2. Omaha concert lineup

1. Wizard of Oz theme park in North Carolina

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

