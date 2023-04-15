We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly, soggy and windy Saturday ahead

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light showers are moving through early this morning and showers will likely be the story on and off right through Saturday afternoon.

Today's Rain Chance
Today's Rain Chance(WOWT)

That and the clouds will keep our temperatures very chilly for mid April. Temperatures will be in the 40s all day and we’ve likely already seen our warmest of the day early this morning

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

Throw in the wind and it won’t be that great of a Saturday at all. Northwest wind gusts up to 35 mph are likely into the afternoon.

Saturday Wind
Saturday Wind(WOWT)

Those winds will continue tonight and right into Sunday helping to keep us cool. As a matter of fact the wind likely increases some and could gust 40-50 mph much of the day.

Sunday Wind
Sunday Wind(WOWT)

We’ll rebound into early next week

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested an Omaha Hy-Vee employee on three...
Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase
Scattered showers overnight
Severe threat done for Omaha metro; showers move back in overnight
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Lancaster County homicide investigation leads to four arrests in Omaha
From left: Nebraska State Sens. Megan Hunt, Machaela Cavanaugh, and Julie Slama
Heated comments after Nebraska Legislature again advances bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Nebraska Legislature tries to move past LB574 filibuster

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Scattered showers overnight
Severe threat done for Omaha metro; showers move back in overnight