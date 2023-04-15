Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly, soggy and windy Saturday ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light showers are moving through early this morning and showers will likely be the story on and off right through Saturday afternoon.

Today's Rain Chance (WOWT)

That and the clouds will keep our temperatures very chilly for mid April. Temperatures will be in the 40s all day and we’ve likely already seen our warmest of the day early this morning

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

Throw in the wind and it won’t be that great of a Saturday at all. Northwest wind gusts up to 35 mph are likely into the afternoon.

Saturday Wind (WOWT)

Those winds will continue tonight and right into Sunday helping to keep us cool. As a matter of fact the wind likely increases some and could gust 40-50 mph much of the day.

Sunday Wind (WOWT)

We’ll rebound into early next week

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

