Omaha waste facility to charge for latex paint disposal starting in May

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents wishing to dispose of latex paint will soon be charged a fee.

According to Wasteline Omaha, the city’s waste management service, starting May 3, UnderTheSink will start charging $1 per container of latex paint dropped off.

UnderTheSink is a household hazardous waste facility located at 4001 S 120th Street and is owned by the City of Omaha.

Wasteline Omaha says latex paint is the most common item they see dropped off at UnderTheSink and has some issues in the recycling process.

“It is messy for the UTS staff to process,” Wasteline Omaha said in a mailer to residents. “Even worse, latex paint becomes unusable if frozen. UTS has a part-time employee dedicated to processing latex. Extra hours by full-time staff are also required.”

In 2022, UnderTheSink received 28,000 gallons of latex paint, but only 6,000 gallons were suitable for redistribution through ReStore, a facility stocked with items that can be reused by the public.

Payments for the new $1 charge will only be accepted by credit or debit card. The charge is only for latex paint - no other paint types. UnderTheSink will continue to accept other materials free of charge.

Wasteline Omaha recommends that to help lessen the effect of the charge, latex paint users should correctly estimate paint purchases to avoid leftovers, combine leftover paint into fewer containers when dropping it off at UnderTheSink and completely dry out leftover paint for regular disposal in the garbage.

