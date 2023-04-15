Omaha crews respond to Saturday morning house fire
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heavy smoke was seen coming from an Omaha house fire Saturday morning.
According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called out at 9:37 a.m. to a home near 75th and Blondo Street.
Fire officials say everyone inside managed to get out and no injuries were reported. But two cats and a dog were still inside as crews responded. It’s not yet clear what the status of the pets is.
Crews were still on the scene as of 10:50 a.m. working to extinguish hot spots.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
