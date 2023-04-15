We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive. (Source: Guinness World Records via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet Pearl, the world’s shortest dog.

Pearl is a 2-year-old Chihuahua who is shorter than a popsicle stick and only about as long as a $1 bill.

The pocket-sized pup is the new official holder of the Guinness World Record for being the shortest dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida, and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner.

Pearl’s owner says her little pup is a bit of a diva. She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon while “dressing up nice.”

A dwarf Yorkshire terrier holds the record as the tiniest pup ever at 2.8 inches tall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested an Omaha Hy-Vee employee on three...
Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase
Scattered showers overnight
Severe threat done for Omaha metro; showers move back in overnight
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Lancaster County homicide investigation leads to four arrests in Omaha
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Nebraska Legislature tries to move past LB574 filibuster
From left: Nebraska State Sens. Megan Hunt, Machaela Cavanaugh, and Julie Slama
Heated comments after Nebraska Legislature again advances bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Latest News

A house is considered a total loss after a fire
Investigators looking for cause of Omaha house fire
Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later