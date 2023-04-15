David’s Evening Forecast - Cloudy, chilly and windy tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain returned this afternoon to the area, though rainfall totals where generally lighter than what we saw yesterday. The rain mixed with a little sleet at times. Temperatures have been very chilly, dropping into the upper 30s at times with the rain this afternoon. With drier weather moving in for the evening, temperatures have climbed back into the low 40s, but gusty northwest winds will keep wind chills in the 30s and 20s all evening long, so it will be quite chilly out.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will drop back into the middle to lower 30s overnight with gusty winds continuing. We likely start off Sunday around 35 degrees in the metro with wind chills in the 20s. Certainly a cold morning for the middle of April! Clouds will be slowly clearing, but likely still hanging on near the Missouri River, so a gray start to the day for the metro. The clearing line will slowly push east with sunshine returning by midday. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, with afternoon highs only in the mid-50s for the metro, and still in the 40s for parts of Iowa where clouds hang on longer.

High Temperatures Sunday (WOWT)

Very wind conditions are expected as well. Wind gusts of 30-40mph are likely overnight into Sunday morning. Winds only get stronger for Sunday afternoon, with guts of 40 to 50mph possible. This will create high fire danger once again in areas that did not see significant rain. Fire weather alerts are in place for central and northeast Nebraska including Columbus, Norfolk, West Point, and Tekamah.

Wind gust forecast for Sunday (WOWT)

Lighter winds and more pleasant weather returns for Monday with highs in the mid-60s. Even warmer for Tuesday, but rain chance start to push back into the area as well. A few showers or even a couple of thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, mainly north of the metro. Another storm system will affect the region on Wednesday, initially bringing us another burst of very warm weather, followed by a chance for storms Wednesday evening and much cooler conditions to end the week.

Warming trend into next week (WOWT)

