We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested an Omaha Hy-Vee employee on three...
Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase
Scattered showers overnight
Severe threat done for Omaha metro; showers move back in overnight
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Lancaster County homicide investigation leads to four arrests in Omaha
From left: Nebraska State Sens. Megan Hunt, Machaela Cavanaugh, and Julie Slama
Heated comments after Nebraska Legislature again advances bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Nebraska Legislature tries to move past LB574 filibuster

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast