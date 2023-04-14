Woman arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase near Omaha Hy-Vee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Hy-Vee employee was arrested after a brief foot chase Friday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning deputies arrived at the Hy-Vee near 79th and Cass Street to arrest a woman who worked there. She allegedly had three felony warrants out of Douglas County.

Sgt. Dan Coway with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies explained to the woman she was under arrest and that’s when she allegedly fled, leading deputies on a chase around the store and down into Little Papillion Creek.

The woman allegedly crossed the creek multiple times as she fled the deputies before eventually stopping. Deputies then helped her out of the creek and she was placed into custody.

It’s not yet clear what charges are related to the three felony warrants.

