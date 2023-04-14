We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Suspect in Westroads Mall parking lot shooting sentenced to life in prison

One of the suspects charged in a Westroads Mall shooting death was sentenced Thursday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man convicted of a murder at the Westroads Mall parking lot was sentenced to life in prison.

In February 2023, a jury found J’Maun Haynie guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony and second-degree assault.

J'Maun Haynie
J'Maun Haynie(Omaha Police Department)

The charges stem from an incident in September 2021 when 18-year-old Franco Basquez was shot and killed.

Police said the shooting was over a drug deal. A woman was also shot and survived.

A second man, Izayah Mapp is facing the same charges in the case and has not yet gone to trial.

Izayah Mapp
Izayah Mapp(Omaha Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Weber
Authorities make arrest in missing Kearney man’s homicide
Multiple fire crews are working to contain a brush fire near I-680.
Emergency declared as Omaha-area crews fight brush fire near NP Dodge Park
The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday...
Omaha Police resolve ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medical Center
From left: Nebraska State Sens. Megan Hunt, Machaela Cavanaugh, and Julie Slama
Heated comments after Nebraska Legislature again advances bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Omaha correctional center inmate dies

Latest News

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe in March 2023.
Giraffe calf at Omaha Zoo gets catheter removed, introduced to other herd members
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Lancaster County homicide investigation leads to four arrests in Omaha
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa Supreme Court sides with reporters against Gov. Reynolds in Open Records case
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks with reporters outside the Supreme Court...
Missouri to limit gender-affirming care for minors, adults