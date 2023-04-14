Suspect in Westroads Mall parking lot shooting sentenced to life in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man convicted of a murder at the Westroads Mall parking lot was sentenced to life in prison.

In February 2023, a jury found J’Maun Haynie guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony and second-degree assault.

J'Maun Haynie (Omaha Police Department)

The charges stem from an incident in September 2021 when 18-year-old Franco Basquez was shot and killed.

Police said the shooting was over a drug deal. A woman was also shot and survived.

A second man, Izayah Mapp is facing the same charges in the case and has not yet gone to trial.

Izayah Mapp (Omaha Police Department)

