Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first church service since mass shooting

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the...
The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the service began.(Dave Barnes via WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A bold and colorful rainbow arched over The Covenant School in Nashville during the community’s first church service since the mass shooting last month that killed six people.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Covenant School parent Dave Barnes wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the service began.

Someone in the background can be heard saying, “I’ve never seen a rainbow like that.”

Barnes wrote that this was the first time the community came together for church since the mass school shooting on March 27.

“It was like God was yelling from heaven – ‘I see you! I have not forgotten you,’” wrote Barnes. “It was one of the most poignant things I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

