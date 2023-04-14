We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

One person dead after single vehicle crash in Saunders County

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 79 in Saunders County Friday morning.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said their dispatch center received a report from a passerby of a crash involving a Buick Rendezvous three miles north of Valparaiso on Highway 79 between County Road E and County Road F just after 5 a.m.

As deputies investigated the accident, they determined that the Buick was traveling northbound on Highway 79 when it struck a cow in the roadway, left the road, and hit a tree.

SCSO said one person was alone in the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

The SCSO said there are no known witnesses to the accident at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 443-1000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Weber
Authorities make arrest in missing Kearney man’s homicide
Multiple fire crews are working to contain a brush fire near I-680.
Emergency declared as Omaha-area crews fight brush fire near NP Dodge Park
The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday...
Omaha Police resolve ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medical Center
From left: Nebraska State Sens. Megan Hunt, Machaela Cavanaugh, and Julie Slama
Heated comments after Nebraska Legislature again advances bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Omaha correctional center inmate dies

Latest News

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested an Omaha Hy-Vee employee on three...
Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase
One of the suspects charged in a Westroads Mall shooting death was sentenced Thursday.
Suspect in Westroads Mall parking lot shooting sentenced to life in prison
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe in March 2023.
Giraffe calf at Omaha Zoo gets catheter removed, introduced to other herd members
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Lancaster County homicide investigation leads to four arrests in Omaha