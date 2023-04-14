We are Local
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.(ratchat/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (Gray News) – A NICU nurse in New York is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after being accused of violently slamming a 2-day-old infant facedown into his bassinet.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Amanda Burke is due in court May 2.

The DA said on Feb. 6, Burke was working in the NICU at Good Samaritan Hospital and was assigned to care for the newborn. The DA said Burke lifted the baby boy out of his bassinet, quickly flipped him over, and violently slammed him face down.

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursery window.

When the baby’s parents notified other members of the hospital’s nursing staff about what happened, Burke was told to leave the hospital, and she was fired within hours.

The DA said the Department of Education has been notified, but Burke’s license to practice as a registered nurse has not been suspended.

Further information was not available.

