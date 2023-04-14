Nebraska Legislature tries to move past LB574 filibuster

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors passed the second of three rounds in the Unicameral, the Nebraska Legislature was supposed to move to other items but did not.

Still not backing down, State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh continued to filibuster LB574 on Friday.

At the very beginning of the day’s session, she said as long as LB574 exists, she would not be working with anyone, adding that other senators “do not give a hoot about public policy.”

It’s a last-ditch effort to get the bill to ban gender-affirming care for ages 19 and younger off the books.

Nebraska lawmakers were again slow to move business Friday as Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh continued her filibuster over a gender-affirming care bill.

“You should care about the policy in front of you. You should care about the unconstitutionality of the policy in front of you. You should care about the detriment that it will have on our economy, to our workforce, to our children, to our rights, to our liberties, to our freedoms,” Cavanaugh said.

She said that the bill should never have come to the floor — that more time should have been taken to gather information about the potential impacts and to determine whether a bill like LB574 was even legal.

“You don’t just introduce a bill... That’s not how it works,” she said. “You work on things for years.”

Cavanaugh also accused some of her colleagues of making their vote on LB574 about her and not the issue.

“What you should not care about it is if Senator Machaela Cavanaugh wins or loses — that should be irrelevant,” she said Friday. “That’s what you did yesterday. You voted to legislate hate because somebody, multiple people, wanted to exact revenge against me.”

There is one more shot to reach a compromise before the third and final vote. The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha has said she’s willing to negotiate; but Cavanaugh and some other senators have questioned whether there have been true efforts to do so.

But some in the chamber noted that Cavanaugh has emphasized that she doesn’t want to talk to anyone who voted to support the bill.

“As long as LB574 is alive, we’ll do this. As long as 574 exists, I’m not working with any of you,” she said. “I’m not going to pull motions, I’m not going to stand down. ... When we saw bills move at a normal pace, that is done. ... We saw where I would have an introducer call me, say there is an amendment that we can make that happen. Nope! Maybe? I don’t know. I’m not going to be accommodating.”

Cavanaugh said she would expand her delay tactics to include introducing nonsensical bills like banning agriculture in Nebraska — though she noted she would be willing to compromise and make an exception for soybeans.

“I look forward to horrible conversations,” she said.

As for the future of LB574, it’s still not clear when that final vote will happen.

Lawmakers wrapped Friday’s session at 3 p.m.

—

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.