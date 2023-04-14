Nebraska awarded $3 million in federal funds to develop climate action plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Environmentalists say state and local entities in Nebraska have millions of dollars available to clean up the environment -- that is, if they ask for it.

In fact, the State of Nebraska was recently awarded a $3,000,000 grant through the Inflation Reduction Act to develop a state climate action plan.

“I’m glad that they applied. Not all the states did,” said David Corbin, energy committee chairperson for the Nebraska Chapter of the Sierra Club. “In the past, whenever people wanted to do energy efficiency or clean energy or reduce pollution, the argument has always been it’s too expensive, we don’t have the money. Now we do have the money.”

Corbin says this is only the beginning. First, the state has to come up with a plan for the plan. Corbin fears Nebraska is falling behind.

“Other states are already planning,” he said. “They’re ready to do as soon as that money starts coming in. They’re ready to roll.”

No one with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy was available for comment. However, in a statement, 6 News was told they are developing a plan that expands climate-resilient agriculture, adapts the power grid, promotes soil health and encourages innovation. Exactly what that will look like remains unclear.

Corbin also hopes the City of Omaha jumps on funds.

“The City also has another $1,000,000 that I’m being told that they will apply for the one million,” he said.

Corbin says excuses used in the past no longer hold any weight.

“There’s more money than ever before for environmental issues,” he said. “So, we need to stay on top of it. The main argument that we cannot afford to do this is taken away.”

The state’s Priority Climate Action Plan for the Environmental Protection Agency is due by March 1 of 2024.

