Metal roofs growing in popularity around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a growing trend when it comes to construction or roof replacement in Omaha, metal roofing. A handful of companies now specialize in it.

A look at the pedestrian bridge that opened in 2018 over the North Freeway in Omaha linking the Atlas apartments to Creighton University will show there is a metal roof protecting it, built by White Castle Roofing.

Over at Papillion-La Vista South High School, a concession building serves crowds at the football stadium and baseball field. It too has a metal roof.

The reason homeowners and building owners are turning to this technology is pretty simple.

“Some of the positives are that it will withstand winds of 140 miles per hour,” said Ryan Augustine, the Metal Operations Manager for White Castle Roofing.” You will not have to replace it as often as a shingle roof. Metal roofing is two-to-four times more durable than a standard asphalt shingle.”

In fact, it’s a lot more durable. A metal roof, according to specialists, can last anywhere from 40 to 50 years. Compare that to a maximum of 20 years for a typical asphalt shingle roof.

McKinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal in Omaha has its own sheet metal fabrication shop. They do not have to order metal from a manufacturer. This allows them to customize a metal roof instead of trying to measure, estimate and buy raw materials from somebody else. The manager says Omaha is a prime location to operate.

“You know in the Midwest we get all four elements. We get the snow, the spring, we get heavy heat and humidity,” said Bobby McKinnis. “It affects a lot of exteriors. I think people are starting to notice they would rather put in a roofing system that will last a long time.”

It does cost more for a metal roof. Experts tell 6 News it’s about $500 to $650 per 100 square feet of roof for an asphalt shingle. A stone-coated steel roof costs $900 to $1300 for the same size.

“I would say metal roofing has come a long way with product development compared to back in the day what the options were. As far as the future? I would say it’s a viable option,” added McKinnis.

McKinnis pointed out that many homeowners associations or HOAs are now coming around to the concept of the metal roof. He says lots of them are approving it for roof replacement whereas in the past they rejected it because they did not think it fit the neighborhood cosmetically.

