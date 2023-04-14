We are Local
Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

13-years-old, Shaye Ruel
13-years-old, Shaye Ruel(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a missing child that was last seen Wednesday night.

According to LPD, 13-year-old Shaye Ruel was last seen near Northwest 58th Street.

Ruel has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′2″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

