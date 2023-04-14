Lancaster County homicide investigation leads to four arrests in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made four arrests in connection with an Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a body that was found in a ditch northeast of Crete earlier this week.

LCSO identified the body as 68-year-old Gary T. Lew of Omaha.

The OPD Homicide Unit subsequently arrested Braden Bongers, 26, and Jacob Thornley, 37, and Justin Thornley, 39, to face second-degree murder charges, with the Thornleys also facing charges of tampering with evidence and concealing a body. Christina Thornley, 37, is facing the same tampering and concealing charges as well as accessory to a felony.

From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley (Omaha Police Department)

Lew’s body was found Tuesday in a ditch just south of Highway 33 and southwest 128th Street in rural Lancaster County. LCSO Capt. Tommy Trotter said that investigators determined that Lew died in Omaha a month earlier.

OPD has taken over the ongoing investigation, with LCSO continuing to assist as needed, Trotter said.

