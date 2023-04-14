I-80 reopened after long-term HazMat closure

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Both directions of travel on Interstate 80 between North Platte and Brady are now open after a lengthy closure following a crash and hazardous materials spill Thursday.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 187 on eastbound I-80. The crash involved two semis, one of which was hauling large barrels of the chemical ITCS-TRY4, 1-10% Hydroxylamine. Many of the barrels fell into the median, causing a few to leak.

The scene was immediately secured, and traffic was diverted off I-80 to Highway 30 in expectation of a long-term closure. The crash resulted in only minor injuries for one of the drivers. The other driver was not injured.

The North Platte Fire Department, Maxwell Fire Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska Department of Transportation responded to help secure the scene. The Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team also responded, which includes State Troopers and representatives from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies.

Responders determined there was no danger to any nearby populations, the closest of which was Maxwell, approximately two miles away. The NHIT responders were able to successfully contain any leaks to the barrels. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy was also contacted for assistance.

A specialized cleanup crew from EnviroServe responded from Colorado to safely handle removal of the hazardous materials. That process began Friday morning and concluded early Friday afternoon, at which time it was safe for tow operators and NDOT crews to clear the roadway for traffic. Westbound I-80 reopened to traffic at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday. Eastbound lanes opened at approximately 6:00 p.m. Friday.

