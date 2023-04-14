We are Local
Giraffe calf at Omaha Zoo gets catheter removed, introduced to other herd members

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe in March 2023.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A recently born giraffe calf at the Omaha Zoo is making progress after needing around-the-clock care from staff.

According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, the reticulated giraffe calf named Hope born in March has finally had her purple neck wrap and the underlying catheter removed. The catheter was needed as Hope’s mom Zola didn’t show the expected level of maternal care.

Zoo staff says Hope is now getting oral antibiotics in her daily bottles, which she gets about five times a day. As of Wednesday, April 12, the zoo said Hope weighed 147 pounds.

Hope has also begun to move forward socially and is interacting with other herd members. She is spending time with 12-year-old Betty and her 2-year-old male calf Arthur.

The zoo says Betty won’t act as Hope’s mother, but the interaction gives Hope the chance to engage in calf activies and other social behaviors.

