Former Oakland, Neb. police chief pleads guilty to misusing public funds with gift cards

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A former official is accused of using gift cards purchased with city funds to buy personal items.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Terry Poland pleaded guilty Friday to the misuse of public funds.

Poland is the former police chief of Oakland, Neb. In June 2022, an auditor questioned Poland’s use of public funds, claiming that in 2020 and early 2021 he spent thousands of dollars on gift cards for a sporting goods store and then used them for personal items like a wakeboard, fishing shelter and basketball backboard.

The Attorney’s Office says an outside auditor requested the Oakland City Clerk to get receipts from Poland, who claimed the gift cards were used to purchase ammunition for the police department. Poland gave the City Clerk five receipts, which reportedly showed the purchase of ammo, but the Attorney’s Office says the receipts were fake and didn’t match store records.

Poland has also agreed to surrender his law enforcement certification before the date of his sentencing, currently scheduled for July 25. He has also agreed he will not work as a law enforcement officer in the future.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.