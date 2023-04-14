Fire officials hoping rain brings relief to rash of brush fires across Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-metro firefighters are hoping the clouds bring enough relief to stop the smoldering leftovers from the all-out brush fires they’ve been fighting this week.

On the Nebraska side of the Missouri River, Omaha fire crews never left NP Dodge Park.

“Just kind of keeping an eye on it,” said Omaha Fire Department acting assistant chief Scott Fitzpatrick. “We know that there’s going to be some smoldering fires, there’s going to be tree stumps on fire, so we’re just down here watching it, making sure it doesn’t move if the wind shifts.”

There are a lot of flood-damaged trees on the outside of the park, and several have already fallen.

“That’s one of the main reasons we’re not in the treeline and we’re not actively trying to put out the fire,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s dangerous for our fire crews to be in there. We’ve got dead trees that have been burning for about 24 hours now, so we don’t want our crews in there.”

Chad Graeve is the natural resource specialist with Pottawattamie County Conservation. He is keeping a close eye on the situation in the eastern portion of the metro. Graeve and others fighting the brush fires in Pottawattamie County have put in four days of work.

“People are worn out, and there are fires all over western Iowa right now, so we have concerns about sucking a lot of resources into this fire and not having resources available for initial attack when new fires start,” Graeve said.

Pottawattamie County officials believe the brush fires around here have burned about 400 acres of land. Right now, things are contained -- but with fire, wind, and damaged trees, the smart thing to do is watch and wait.

“The only value at risk here, truly, is the lives of the firefighters that are responding and the equipment that they have that the taxpayers support,” Graeve said. “That’s the only value at risk, so why put them in there? What we decided to do, let’s fall back to the field edges.

So firefighters on both sides of the river will wait -- and hope that help comes soon from the heavens.

“We need that rain in a bad way, for this fire but also for agriculture and just for life. Water’s a life-giving resource, and we need it badly.”

