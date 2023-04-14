6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible after 6pm Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning is very similar to the last few with temperatures in the 50s and 60s out the door. We’ll have south winds kick up and warm us into the 80s again this afternoon as well. The difference will be the threat of storms after 6pm that could be strong to severe. That is why it is a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

Friday First Alert (WOWT)

There could be an isolated shower as early as 1pm this afternoon but those will be rather sparse. The better chance of storms will be after 6pm and will likely increase in coverage rather quickly as the cold front passes though.

Cold Front (WOWT)

Rain Chances (WOWT)

The severe threat is a 2 out of 5 on the scale with wind and hail being the main concern from the strongest of the storms.

Today's Severe Threat (WOWT)

severe threats (WOWT)

There will still be some showers and a few storms after the severe threat wraps up no later than 11pm. Those rain chances continue on and off Saturday morning and afternoon as well. Expect an early high in the 50s Saturday before falling into the 40s through the day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

It will be very windy again all weekend, this time from the northwest. Gusts to 40 mph are likely Saturday and could hit 50 mph on Sunday.

