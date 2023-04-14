We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible after 6pm Friday night

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning is very similar to the last few with temperatures in the 50s and 60s out the door. We’ll have south winds kick up and warm us into the 80s again this afternoon as well. The difference will be the threat of storms after 6pm that could be strong to severe. That is why it is a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

Friday First Alert
Friday First Alert(WOWT)

There could be an isolated shower as early as 1pm this afternoon but those will be rather sparse. The better chance of storms will be after 6pm and will likely increase in coverage rather quickly as the cold front passes though.

Cold Front
Cold Front(WOWT)
Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

The severe threat is a 2 out of 5 on the scale with wind and hail being the main concern from the strongest of the storms.

Today's Severe Threat
Today's Severe Threat(WOWT)
severe threats
severe threats(WOWT)

There will still be some showers and a few storms after the severe threat wraps up no later than 11pm. Those rain chances continue on and off Saturday morning and afternoon as well. Expect an early high in the 50s Saturday before falling into the 40s through the day.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

It will be very windy again all weekend, this time from the northwest. Gusts to 40 mph are likely Saturday and could hit 50 mph on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Weber
Authorities make arrest in missing Kearney man’s homicide
The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday...
Omaha Police resolve ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medical Center
Multiple fire crews are working to contain a brush fire near I-680.
Emergency declared as Omaha-area crews fight brush fire near NP Dodge Park
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Omaha correctional center inmate dies

Latest News

Rusty's First Alert Forecast
Multiple Omaha-metro crews spent much of Thursday containing a grass fire near NP Dodge Park in...
10 P.M. UPDATE: Fire officials say conditions prime for spreading flames
Friday Evening Storm Threat
Gusty winds continue this evening into Friday with thunderstorms to close the work week
10 Day Forecast: Friday evening storms, cool and blustery weekend