6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 4:40pm Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa through Midnight. The Omaha and Lincoln metro areas are included in this watch, as is Nebraska City, Beatrice, and Falls City. Thunderstorms are expected to develop by 6pm with large hail and damaging winds possible as storms develop. The severe weather risk should wane after storms develop, generally fading after 8pm for the metro as temperatures fall.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight (WOWT)

A cold front moving through the metro this afternoon and evening will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. Storms likely develop between 4 and 6pm this afternoon and evening.

First Alert Weather Day for strong storms this evening (WOWT)

As of 3pm a cold front is currently cutting through the Omaha metro, with temperatures in the low 80s for central Omaha through downtown, while temperatures fall into the 60s west of Fremont. That cold front will be the focus for thunderstorm development between 4 and 6pm this evening.

Cold front as of 3pm (WOWT)

By 5 to 6pm, scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin to develop right over or near the Omaha metro. Heavy rain and lightning is expected once these storms begin to develop. Some hail and strong winds are possible as well, so be sure to stay alert to any changing weather conditions.

Storm placement by 5pm (WOWT)

The risk for strong to severe storms is mainly confined to southeast Nebraska into far southwest Iowa between 4 and 8pm. A few storms with large hail and gusty winds will be the main threat, with any risk for severe weather quickly diminishing after 8pm. The chance for showers and some rumbles of thunder will continue through about Midnight, then rain will begin to push out of the area.

Severe storm risk today (WOWT)

A blustery and chilly weekend is on the way behind the cold front. Temperatures fall into the mid-40s by Saturday morning with northwest winds gusting to 35mph. Temperatures will not move much on Saturday, and may evening fall into the low 40s by the afternoon. Rain will redevelop by Midday, with on and off rain showers likely for the afternoon and early evening making for a very unpleasant day to be outdoors.

Saturday's High Temperatures (WOWT)

The rain moves out the metro by evening, but will linger over central Iowa into early Sunday. A wintry mix may develop over central Iowa, but any snow should remain east of the metro. Sunny skies return to the Omaha area by late morning, but very strong northwest winds gusting up to 45mph are likely, keeping the day feeling quite cool. Some warmer weather should return to the area by Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.