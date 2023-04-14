19 people died in fatal crashes across Nebraska in March

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska officials release statistics regarding fatal crashes in March 2023.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 18 fatal crashes led to 19 deaths throughout the month of March.

Eight out of 14 of those who died while inside vehicles were not wearing seatbelts. Another two deaths were motorcyclists, and the final three were pedestrians.

None of the fatal crashes were on the interstate, 12 were on other highways and seven were on local roads. Icy conditions contributed to one of the deaths.

NDOT says this March saw fewer fatalities from crashes compared to last year. In March 2022, there were 29 fatalities from crashes.

