Three injured in head-on crash in Missouri Valley

Omaha couple air-lifted from the scene of the Easter Sunday crash
(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Gina Dvorak and Kevin Westhues
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people involved in a head-on crash in Missouri Valley over the weekend were transported from the scene with serious injuries.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, a 62-year-old driver from Missouri Valley was northbound on 335th Street when his 2004 Pontiac sedan crossed the center line and hit an Omaha couple in a coupe head-on near Mounds Trail.

Both the 64-year-old driver and his 61-year-old passenger were air-lifted from the crash scene to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital trauma center with serious injuries. The Pontiac driver also sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to the same hospital, the ISP report states.

The Pontiac driver may be charged, depending on the results of chemical testing. Records show he had been booked into the Harrison County jail on Saturday night and had bonded out less than hour later.

