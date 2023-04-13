We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

South Omaha naturalization ceremony welcomes 23 new American citizens

More than two dozen new American citizens were naturalized Thursday in south Omaha.
By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The metro area welcomed more than two dozen new U.S. citizens Thursday.

Naturalization ceremonies were held this morning on the South Omaha campus of Metropolitan Community College.

Anna Juan is surrounded by family -- she’s the last family member here in the U.S. from Guatemala to become an American citizen.

“It’s been important for us that she becomes a citizen because we’re ready to establish her,” said Juana Diego, Anna’s daughter. “We’ve been living here for a long time, and she’s the only one that’s still on permanent residence. Now that she’s becoming a citizen, we’re so happy.”

Anna’s been in the U.S. for 25 years, her family here for a better life. Now, she’s on the final leg of a long journey. She signs in, takes the pledge, and hears that song that is now her anthem. It’s been tough -- on top of all this, Anna doesn’t speak or read English.

“We have to sit with her and explain to her, so I’m the one who went to interpret when she did the citizenship exam, but she did it,” Diego said.

Kevin Martinez is from El Salvador. He’s nervous, but is ready to take the pledge and, perhaps soon afterwards, may take another oath.

“It means a lot to me,” Martinez said. “Feels good that I can now be an American citizen, and finally maybe join the military.”

This year’s naturalization ceremony is special -- it’s the first one Omaha has had since the COVID pandemic began.

“We had to suspend a lot of in-person special events like naturalization ceremonies,” said Jeff Beil with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. “It had a tremendous impact on how we did our business day-to-day. Now that we’re coming out from the pandemic and emergency phase, it’s great to be able to come back out in the public and resume these ceremonies.”

Kevin, Anna and 23 others can all finally claim the red, white and blue as their colors. For Kevin, the nervousness is gone. As for Anna -- her smile says it all.

23 people representing 15 countries were sworn in at Thursday’s ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday...
Omaha Police resolve ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha correctional center inmate dies
Gerald Kuhn has been appointed to be the City of Omaha's new Director of Human Rights and...
Omaha’s new Human Rights and Relations director resigns
Multiple residents are displaced following a fire at a Bellevue apartment complex Wednesday...
Bellevue, Omaha fire crews fight apartment blaze
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Progress is continuing along Omaha's revitalized RiverFront.
RiverFront renovations nearing completion in Omaha
Progress is continuing along Omaha's revitalized RiverFront.
Omaha's revitalized RiverFront getting ready to open
Revitalization work on Omaha's RiverFront is entering the homestretch.
RiverFront revitalization project enters homestretch
Here for Her Drive 4 p.m. update
4 p.m. Here For Her Drive update