South Omaha naturalization ceremony welcomes 23 new American citizens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The metro area welcomed more than two dozen new U.S. citizens Thursday.

Naturalization ceremonies were held this morning on the South Omaha campus of Metropolitan Community College.

Anna Juan is surrounded by family -- she’s the last family member here in the U.S. from Guatemala to become an American citizen.

“It’s been important for us that she becomes a citizen because we’re ready to establish her,” said Juana Diego, Anna’s daughter. “We’ve been living here for a long time, and she’s the only one that’s still on permanent residence. Now that she’s becoming a citizen, we’re so happy.”

Anna’s been in the U.S. for 25 years, her family here for a better life. Now, she’s on the final leg of a long journey. She signs in, takes the pledge, and hears that song that is now her anthem. It’s been tough -- on top of all this, Anna doesn’t speak or read English.

“We have to sit with her and explain to her, so I’m the one who went to interpret when she did the citizenship exam, but she did it,” Diego said.

Kevin Martinez is from El Salvador. He’s nervous, but is ready to take the pledge and, perhaps soon afterwards, may take another oath.

“It means a lot to me,” Martinez said. “Feels good that I can now be an American citizen, and finally maybe join the military.”

This year’s naturalization ceremony is special -- it’s the first one Omaha has had since the COVID pandemic began.

“We had to suspend a lot of in-person special events like naturalization ceremonies,” said Jeff Beil with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. “It had a tremendous impact on how we did our business day-to-day. Now that we’re coming out from the pandemic and emergency phase, it’s great to be able to come back out in the public and resume these ceremonies.”

Kevin, Anna and 23 others can all finally claim the red, white and blue as their colors. For Kevin, the nervousness is gone. As for Anna -- her smile says it all.

23 people representing 15 countries were sworn in at Thursday’s ceremony.

