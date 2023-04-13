Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More warmth & wind before some Friday night storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is shaping up to be very very similar to Wednesday with sunshine, warmth and wind in full force. Highs will jump well into the 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts go to 40 mph at times this afternoon. This will be a bit stronger than yesterday and will keep the fire danger high yet again.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Fire Danger (WOWT)

Things will start to change up a bit Friday but we’ll still get another warm and windy day before that change happens. Highs in the lower 80s are likely with a south breeze gusting to 30 mph.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will move through Friday night bringing with it a chances of storms for many of us. There is a low end risk of strong to severe storms with this as it passes through as well. The greatest risk will likely be west of the metro.

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Friday Severe (WOWT)

There will be some lingering showers overnight Friday night into Saturday as well. Clouds and shower will likely continue on and off into Saturday afternoon. Hopefully some beneficial rain will bring some 0.5″ to 1″ rain totals to the area by the end of the day Saturday. There is the potential for a little melting mix overnight Saturday night as well but it will have little impact.

Potential Rainfall (WOWT)

