RiverFront renovations nearing completion in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lewis and Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park are getting ready to open in just a couple of months.

If you have driven nearby -- you’ve likely seen the changes in progress.

“All the heavy infrastructure has been done, the sewer systems, the sub drains, and the foundations,” said Katie Bassett with MECA. “Now, we’re putting on the makeup of the park.”

This means there will be lots of trees, plants, decorative sidewalks, and tree logs to sit on.

“This has been a long-term project, so we’ve seen lots of different variables and have great partners on this and have been able to keep things moving forward,” Bassett said.

It’s supposed to be twice the size of Gene Leahy Mall once construction is complete.

There will also be a new interactive playground that Bassett said is something for families and kids to check out.

For skaters, they’ve laid out the foundation for the skating ribbon.

“It will be roller blading and roller skating first, then as the weather starts to turn cold it will be ice skating,” Bassett said.

New additions have also been made to the urban beach. They’ve added sand pits and benches that overlook the Missouri River.

The new Douglas Street Extension that leads to the RiverFront is set to open Friday at Noon. Both parks are set to open by late summer.

