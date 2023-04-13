Omaha nonprofit aims to end period poverty

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Women with a lack of access to period products can experience period poverty. A new organization in Omaha is helping to get period products to women in need.

Period poverty will affect one in four women in their lifetime, meaning they will either miss school or work because they can’t afford proper period products. “Period poverty is the lack of access to four things: menstrual products, waste management, hygiene facilities, and education,” said Kristin Lowrey, the founder and executive director of Access Period.

“When people don’t have access to the products that they need, they’re forced to make some really tough choices,” said Lowrey. “They can stay home from work or school, which really further perpetuates the cycle of poverty. They can use products for much longer than intended, which is a really dangerous choice, and they can also use other products that really aren’t intended to be used as menstrual products: paper towels, socks, things that are really uncomfortable.”

The Omaha-based nonprofit collects period products and then creates three-month kits that include tampons or pads, liners, personal wipes, and disposable bags.

“We distribute those through our non-profit partners here in Omaha, and across Nebraska,” said Lowrey. “To help people get the supplies they need.”

Lowrey started Access Period because she realized access to period products is a huge need across the state.

“We are really lucky we have a sponsorship with ‘Healthy Blue’ and they have allowed us to open access points throughout Nebraska,” said Lowrey. “So, in Scottsbluff, Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha, Fremont, and Norfolk people can visit ‘Healthy Blue’ welcome rooms and a couple other locations to be able to pick up these three-month kits.”

Lowrey says clients are happy to be receiving high-quality products – which they’re not used to getting for free.

“And also providing three-month kits just takes away a lot of worry,” said Lowrey. “People aren’t having to go back month-after-month to get what they need to be able to just go to work, go to school, and get on with their daily lives.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.