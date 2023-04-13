Omaha-area crews fighting brush fire near NP Dodge Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters from around the Omaha-metro were working to contain a brush fire near NP Dodge Park on Thursday afternoon.

6 News could see flare-ups and dark smoke twisting in the wind from about a half-mile away from the fire, burning north of Interstate 680.

Firefighters from Irvington, Bennington, Blair, Fort Calhoun, and Waterloo joined Omaha crews to try to keep the brush fire away from nearby homes. A farmer was also out discing a nearby field in an attempt to create a fire line.

A farmer went out into a field to disc a fire line to contain a brush fire near NP Dodge Park area that was threatening nearby homes on Thursday afternoon, April 13, 2023. (Bella Caracta / WOWT)

The fire is believed to have jumped the Missouri River, originating at Pigeon Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Winds coupled with warm, dry weather have kept the fire threats elevated in the area this week.

South wind gusts up near 40 mph will continue to heat us up and increase the fire danger. Those gusts will back off a bit tonight but will likely still be noteworthy overnight too. pic.twitter.com/afKMmeeTfE — Rusty Lord WOWT (@RustyLord) April 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

