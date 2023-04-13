We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha-area crews fighting brush fire near NP Dodge Park

Multiple fire crews are working to contain a brush fire near I-680.
By Bella Caracta, Kevin Westhues and Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters from around the Omaha-metro were working to contain a brush fire near NP Dodge Park on Thursday afternoon.

6 News could see flare-ups and dark smoke twisting in the wind from about a half-mile away from the fire, burning north of Interstate 680.

Firefighters from Irvington, Bennington, Blair, Fort Calhoun, and Waterloo joined Omaha crews to try to keep the brush fire away from nearby homes. A farmer was also out discing a nearby field in an attempt to create a fire line.

A farmer went out into a field to disc a fire line to contain a brush fire near NP Dodge Park...
A farmer went out into a field to disc a fire line to contain a brush fire near NP Dodge Park area that was threatening nearby homes on Thursday afternoon, April 13, 2023.(Bella Caracta / WOWT)

The fire is believed to have jumped the Missouri River, originating at Pigeon Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Winds coupled with warm, dry weather have kept the fire threats elevated in the area this week.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday...
Omaha Police resolve ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha correctional center inmate dies
Gerald Kuhn has been appointed to be the City of Omaha's new Director of Human Rights and...
Omaha’s new Human Rights and Relations director resigns
Multiple residents are displaced following a fire at a Bellevue apartment complex Wednesday...
Bellevue, Omaha fire crews fight apartment blaze
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023....
Crews continue to fight major Indiana scrap plastics fire
NSAA votes to keep state basketball tournaments in Lincoln through 2028
Multiple fire crews are working to contain a brush fire near I-680.
BREAKING: Multiple crews work to control I-680 brush fire
6 News and Methodist Health System are teaming up for the Here for Her Women's Essentials Drive.
3 p.m. Here For Her Drive update