Nebraska Legislature again advances bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth

33 state senators vote to move LB574 to its final reading
Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a gender-affirming care bill to the final round of debate.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After several unusual delays this afternoon, Nebraska lawmakers voted to end the filibuster and vote on LB574, the bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors. 

The vote was 33-16 and now goes to the final reading.

State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha said she still wants to compromise with opponents of the bill before the final vote.

Opponents don’t believe she’s interested in compromise.

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said the senators are more interested in legislating hate more than anything else.  

“This place is a joke,” she said.

“I don’t want to talk to any of you ever again,” said State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling called her two colleagues “entitled liberal white women” who haven’t been able to stop any bills this session.

On March 23, it passed General File 30-17 with two state senators — Tom Brandt of Plymouth and Jana Hughes of Seward — voting “present, not voting.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

