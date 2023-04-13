We are Local
Interstate 80 near Maxwell closed after semi crash causes corrosive material leak

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAXWELL, Neb. (KNOP) - Both directions of Interstate 80 near Maxwell are closed after a two-semi crash caused a leak of corrosive material Thursday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The North Platte Fire Department along with the Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team, that includes people from several agencies, responded to the crash scene to assist with cleanup and management.

Interstate 80 will be closed for awhile as several crews work to clean up the area. Troopers and deputies are rerouting traffic to Highway 30 between Brady, near mile marker 199, and North Platte, near mile marker 179, in both directions, NSP said.

NSP said the crash involves injuries but the severity is unknown.

I-80 is closed in both directions of travel between North Platte (mm179) and Brady (mm199)
I-80 is closed in both directions of travel between North Platte (mm179) and Brady (mm199)(Nebraska State Patrol)

