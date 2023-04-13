We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Gusty winds continue this evening into Friday with thunderstorms to close the work week

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though it has been gusty for much of the week, the winds reached a new level Thursday.

Gusts approached 50 miles per hour at times during the afternoon.

Winds stay active through the evening and, though they will not be quite as strong Friday, there will still be gusts that approach 30 miles per hour during the daytime hours.

This will drive temperatures once again back into the low 80s.

By the evening hours, a front will push into the area and bring changes to the area.

Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the chance for isolated severe thunderstorms after 7 PM.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

The strongest of those storms could have gusty winds and some large hail.

By midnight, the severe risk will be waning with lingering spotty showers and rumbles of thunder lasting through the night.

Expect a much cooler day Saturday with temperatures struggling to get back into the low 50s.

Spotty showers will continue through the day with northwest winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.

The winds get even stronger Sunday with gusts nearing 50 miles per hour.

Calmer and warmer weather returns for the work week with 60s and 70s in the forecast.

Another system could bring some wet weather back to the area by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday...
Omaha Police resolve ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha correctional center inmate dies
Gerald Kuhn has been appointed to be the City of Omaha's new Director of Human Rights and...
Omaha’s new Human Rights and Relations director resigns
Multiple residents are displaced following a fire at a Bellevue apartment complex Wednesday...
Bellevue, Omaha fire crews fight apartment blaze
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

10 Day Forecast: Friday evening storms, cool and blustery weekend
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm possibility Friday evening
Gusty winds continue Thursday evening with warm and breezy Friday ahead
First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread storms with isolated severe potential Friday evening