Gusty winds continue this evening into Friday with thunderstorms to close the work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though it has been gusty for much of the week, the winds reached a new level Thursday.

Gusts approached 50 miles per hour at times during the afternoon.

Winds stay active through the evening and, though they will not be quite as strong Friday, there will still be gusts that approach 30 miles per hour during the daytime hours.

This will drive temperatures once again back into the low 80s.

By the evening hours, a front will push into the area and bring changes to the area.

Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the chance for isolated severe thunderstorms after 7 PM.

First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

The strongest of those storms could have gusty winds and some large hail.

By midnight, the severe risk will be waning with lingering spotty showers and rumbles of thunder lasting through the night.

Expect a much cooler day Saturday with temperatures struggling to get back into the low 50s.

Spotty showers will continue through the day with northwest winds gusting to 40 miles per hour.

The winds get even stronger Sunday with gusts nearing 50 miles per hour.

Calmer and warmer weather returns for the work week with 60s and 70s in the forecast.

Another system could bring some wet weather back to the area by Thursday and Friday.

